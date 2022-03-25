TERRY PERDUE (82), of Huntington, W.Va., slipped into eternity on Tuesday, March 22. Terry died as a result of complications from ALS (Lou Gehrig’s disease).
A celebration of his life will be held this Saturday, March 26, at 11 a.m. at Westmoreland Baptist Church. His family will receive friends on Friday, March 25, at Reger Funeral Home from 6 to 9 p.m. A private family burial will take place separately.
Terry was married to Frances Chandler Perdue for 43 years. Frances died on June 18, 2003. She was the daughter of Edgel and Ova Chandler. Terry and Frances had three children and seven grandchildren. Anita (Brian) Cunningham lives in Huntington and is an RN at Cabell Huntington. Anita and Brian have two sons, Derek (Maddy and daughters Sophie and Demi) and Brandon (son Greyson). Tim Perdue (Meleah) live in Clinton, Ky. He is pastor of the First Baptist Church there. Tim and “Meme” have three children, Jana (Matt, daughter Layla, and son Alden), Timmy, and Aaron. Darren (Tammie) lives in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. He is a diplomat with the U.S. State Department. Darren and Tammie have two children, Caroline Grace and Casey.
Terry graduated from Vinson High School in 1957. He was active in athletics (football, basketball, baseball), drama events and student publications. He was also a graduate of Marshall University’s School of Business (BBA). At Marshall, he was the Sports Editor of The Parthenon.
He enjoyed woodworking and model trains. His most endearing hobby, however, was coaching youth softball and baseball. He did this (Little League, Babe Ruth League, softball) for 33 years. Terry served as a member of Huntington City Council from 1985 until 1990 and was Chairman of Council in 1989.
Terry was an employee of Inco Alloys (Special Metals). He was a supervisor in Commercial Services for Inco.
He was a member of Westmoreland Baptist Church (he accepted Jesus as his personal savior in February 1948). Terry was a deacon, was active in church music drama and led Bible study groups. His greatest joy was knowing that he and Frances, their three children, their spouses and all seven grandchildren knew Christ as their personal savior.
Terry was the son of Henry and Rita Perdue. Terry was predeceased by his brother, Tom (2015), his sister, Camilla (2018), sister-in-law, Janet Blair (2015), and brother-in-law, Ford Blair. He is survived by two siblings, Rick (Roxanne) and Tony (Mary Ann), and two sisters-in-law, Betty (Johnnie) Jones and Shirley (Bernard) Sexton.
The family wishes to say a special thanks to Kelly Adkins, who was Terry’s close, personal friend and caregiver for several years, and to pastors Dr. C.J. Adkins and Dr. Eddie Gandy. Terry also was loved on and cared for by his daughter, Anita, and her family, with whom he lived for the past 14 years. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.