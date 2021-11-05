TERRY RAY “TOPPER” SPRY, 67, of Kenova, W.Va., passed away Thursday, November 4, 2021, at his residence. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Saturday, November 6, 2021, at England Hill Freewill Baptist Church, of which he was a member, with Pastor Willie May and Pastor Justin May officiating. Interment will follow in Cyrus Cemetery. He was born September 30, 1954, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of Donna Jean Staley Spry May and the late Warnie G. Spry. Topper was a graduate of Buffalo High School and a retired Supervisor from the West Virginia Division of Highways. He was a member of the Buena Vista Masonic Lodge No. 60 AF&AM, whose members will conduct graveside services. In addition to his father, he was preceded by his stepfather, Ralph May; maternal grandparents, Herma and Ray Staley; and paternal grandparents, Martha and Ira Spry. In addition to his precious mother, he is survived by his beloved wife, Ellen Elaine Dabney Spry; son, Warren “Flattop” Spry (Maranda); daughter, Paula Spry Moore (Joey); brother, Warren “Bossy” Spry (Barbie); sisters, Herma Lynn Davis (Bill) and Jean Robertson (Bill); and four grandchildren, Madison Spence, Audrey Spry, Colton Moore and J.W. Spry. Topper leaves a host of friends and church family. Topper was loved by all and will be greatly missed. He was a friend’s friend. Friends may call from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, November 6, 2021, at the church. Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to England Hill Freewill Baptist Church building fund. Masks and social distance are requested. If you have any symptoms of COVID-19, the family appreciates you refraining from attendance. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.
