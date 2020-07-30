TERRY WARREN GRUBBS, 67, of Huntington, formerly of St. Albans, W.Va., died July 26 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was a retired accountant from Logan Corps. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Aug. 1 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will be 2 p.m. in Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. July 31 at the funeral home and from 1:30 to 2 p.m. Saturday at the cemetery. If attending, please wear facial covering and honor social distancing. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is in charge of arrangements. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.
Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.
Learn more about HD Media
Learn more about HD Media
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Huntington woman jailed after pinning pedestrian with vehicle
- Restaurants report angry encounters with ‘anti-maskers’
- Huntington named ‘Nicest Place in West Virginia’ by Reader’s Digest
- New trial date set in false mall kidnapping case
- Pumpkin House tradition won’t end, owner says, but display was ‘too risky’ because of virus
- ‘We Back Blue’ holds peaceful march through downtown Huntington
- Teen could face charges after deadly crash in Huntington on Wednesday
- Former Marshall RB Delvin Weems dead at 23
- Lawsuit filed against leaders of local Facebook groups alleging defamation, missing fundraiser money
- Investigation underway after man dies at Barboursville jail
Images
Collections
- Photos: Black Lives Matter march in downtown Huntington
- Photos: We Back Blue rally
- Photos: The Wild Ramp Farmer's Market
- Photos: New Highlawn Elementary School nears completion
- Photos: Green Bottom Wildlife Management Area
- Photos: Mural project in Central City
- Photos: Kayak Roll Clinic at Marshall Rec Center
- Photos: Mother's Day Do-Over at The Venetian
- Photos: Paramount Arts Center hosts drive-in concert
- Photos: Aerial views over Huntington.