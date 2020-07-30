Essential reporting in volatile times.

TERRY WARREN GRUBBS, 67, of Huntington, formerly of St. Albans, W.Va., died July 26 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was a retired accountant from Logan Corps. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Aug. 1 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will be 2 p.m. in Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. July 31 at the funeral home and from 1:30 to 2 p.m. Saturday at the cemetery. If attending, please wear facial covering and honor social distancing. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is in charge of arrangements. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

