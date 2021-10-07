THAMER LEONARD CALHOUN, 84, of Huntington, W.Va., went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, October 8, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington, by Dr. CJ Adkins, and burial will follow in Spring Valley Memory Gardens. He was a retired lead electrician with the CSX Corporation and a retired Sergeant with US Marine Corps Reserve. He was a member of the Crescent Lodge No. 32 AF&AM Ceredo, Marcum Chapter No. 61 OES and the Gideons International. He was born on October 8, 1936, the son of the late Thamer Gatic and Leona Wright Calhoun. He is survived by his wife, Jean Godwin Calhoun, of 65 years, whom he married on October 5, 1956. He is also survived by his sons and their wives, T.L. Jr. and Carolyn Calhoun, Timothy and Denise Calhoun and Toney and Pam Calhoun; grandchildren, Dr. Tiffany Tresler-Rattay, TJ, Travis, Jonathon, Joshua, Tanner and Trevor Calhoun; great-grandchildren, Raven Tresler, Annabel, Chyann, Levi, Morgan, Brayden, Brylee and Baylee Calhoun; and one sister, Emily Loudermilk of Lawrenceville, Ky. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until service time on Friday, October 8, 2021, at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, W.Va. The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Gideons International. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

