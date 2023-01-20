THAROL LOWREN McCLASKEY, 88 of Huntington, father of Mary Beth Lambert and Kathy Perkins, died Jan. 14 at his daughter's home in Mount Sterling, Ky. He was a retired chemist/metallurgist for Huntington Alloys. Funeral service will be conducted 10:30 a.m. Jan. 21 at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to service time Saturday at the funeral home. Livestreaming available on the funeral home Facebook page or at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you