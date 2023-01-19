THAROL "MAC" LOWREN McCLASKEY, 88, of Huntington, died peacefully Saturday, January 14, 2023, at his daughter's residence surrounded by his loving family. Born April 7, 1934, in Huntington, W.Va., he was the son of the late Cecil and Clelia Wheeler McClaskey. He graduated from Huntington East HS and from Marshall University with a B.S. and a M.S. degree in Chemistry. He served in the United States Army Reserve. Tharol started his career as a chemist/metallurgist at Huntington Alloys where he worked until he retired. After his retirement, he moved to Anchorage, Alaska where he worked as a lab chemist for Quanterra for the Alyeska Pipeline. Tharol loved to keep up with new computer technology and even built some of his own computers to use. He enjoyed watching the stock market and investing his money with which he was very generous in his giving to various ministries and others in need. Tharol loved God and was very involved with the Darnell Road/ Milton Free Methodist Church while he lived in Huntington. During his time in Anchorage, he loved serving in ministry as an usher and part of the visitation team at Anchorage Baptist Temple who took great care of him while he was so far away from his family. Although he lived a simple life, Tharol was very passionate about helping young people get a college education. He helped all his grandchildren obtain their degrees as well as other young people. Last of all, Tharol loved his family and will be greatly missed by them.
Survivors include two daughters, Mary Beth (Ken Huebner) Lambert of Huntington, Kathy (Jeff) Perkins of Mount Sterling, Ky.; four grandchildren, Jennifer Casto, Amanda Perkins, Sarah (Mao) Lin, and Evan (Meg) Perkins; two great-grandchildren, Chloe Casto and Bowen Lin; and his former wife and lifetime friend, Patricia McClellan of Huntington.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Melva McClaskey and three brothers, Eugene McClaskey, Paul McClaskey, and Carl McClaskey.
Service will be conducted at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, January 21, 2023 with visitation from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington. Livestreaming available on the funeral home Facebook page or at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
