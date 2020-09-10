THE REVEREND CANON DONALD K. VINSON, aged 70, passed away on August 30, 2020, in Huntersville, North Carolina, while visiting family. Due to the pandemic, services celebrating his life and ministry will be held at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Huntington, West Virginia, and Church of the Holy Comforter in Gadsden, Alabama, at a later date. He is survived by his sons, Daniel (Chantal) Vinson of Huntersville, North Carolina, and Philip (Deanna) Vinson of Lawrenceville, Georgia; their mother, Linda Frost Vinson of Huntington, West Virginia; his brother, Laurence (Mary) Vinson Jr. of Mountain Brook, Alabama; and sister, Rebecca (Richard) Stegall of Gadsden, Alabama; sister-in-law, Jarilda Frost Swift of Springville, Alabama; brother-in-law, Alonzo (Cynthia) Frost Jr. of Hazel Green, Alabama; and numerous nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly. He is preceded in death by his parents, Laurence and Opha Stewart Vinson. Donald was born on September 29, 1949, in Gadsden, Alabama. He graduated from Gadsden High (1967) and received his B.A. (1971) and M.A. (1978) from the University of Alabama. For twelve years, he taught English and Drama at Southside High School, where a drama award was recently named in his honor. He was an active member of the Church of the Holy Comforter, where he sang in the choir. In 1984, Donald was accepted at General Theological Seminary in New York City, where he earned a Master of Divinity (1987). He served as Assistant Rector at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Mountain Brook, Alabama, until he was called to be Rector at St Mark’s in Perryville, Maryland. In 1994, Donald was called to be the rector at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Huntington, West Virginia, where he served for 13 years. He accepted the position of Canon for the Diocese of West Virginia in 2007 before retiring in 2015. During retirement, Donald served as visiting clergy throughout the diocese, culminating as interim Rector at St John’s in Charleston, West Virginia. Throughout his life, Donald served everyone he met with respect, love and grace. He will be deeply missed. James Funeral Home of Huntersville, N.C., is serving the family of Mr. Vinson, and online condolences can be made to www.jamesfuneralhomelkn.com.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- More than 100 Marshall students in quarantine, isolation for COVID-19 exposure
- Above-average snowfalls predicted for West Virginia this winter
- Huntington officials look to make rental properties safer through enforcing registry
- Dave Peyton left unique legacy at The Herald-Dispatch
- STEPHEN MICHAEL ANDREW WARDEN
- CAROLYN ANN GRASS
- Cabell releases student, parent expectations ahead of new year
- Williams participates in V-J Day observances with Trump
- Herd's Oct. 3 C-USA opener with Rice likely canceled
- Chuck Landon: Is Rice pulling 'Texas Two-Step' on Marshall?
Images
Collections
- Photos: Marshall defeats Eastern Kentucky 59-0 in season opener
- Photos: Six Wolfe Brothers World War II Era Memorial Bridge dedication
- Photos: Remembering Dave Peyton
- Photos: Huntington vs. Hurricane, football
- Photos: Ironton vs. Gallia Academy, football
- Photos: Central City Elementary School Open House
- Photos: Tuesday Night Concert Series in Ironton
- Photos: Duke Ridgely Invitational Golf Tournament
- Photos: Linda Childers' Summer Art Show 2020
- Photos: Ohio Valley Conference cross country meet