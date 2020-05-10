THE REVEREND DR. WILLIAM R. HARVEY, 87, passed away peacefully April 15, 2020, at Salem Regional Medical Center, Salem, Ohio. Bill was born on October 4, 1932, in Cumberland, Maryland, to William R. Harvey Sr. and Mildred Andrews Harvey. He was proud of the fact that his father was the youngest man to be elected sheriff in Cumberland (1926-1930). Bill grew up in the small coal-mining town of Barton, Md. His father, a U.S. Treasury Agent, was transferred to Huntington, W.Va., in 1947. They joined Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church, later supporting his mission work in Belgian Congo and inviting him to be guest speaker in 1983. He was a member of Boy Scout Troop No. 20 and received the Eagle Scout Award at Johnson Memorial. In 1950, after graduating from Huntington East High School, he returned to Barton and attended Frostburg State Teachers College, receiving an Associate in Arts degree. Upon hearing Dr. E. Stanley Jones preach in Cumberland, Bill responded to God’s call to the ministry. In 1952, he preached his first sermon in his hometown at Barton United Methodist Church, and his last sermon on May 25, 2019, where he preached every Memorial Day Weekend. He graduated from Western Maryland College in 1954 with a Bachelor of Arts degree. That summer, during training for Methodist missionary work in Africa, Bill met Nancy Lee Blake. They were married June 27, 1959. Bill obtained his Master of Divinity from Drew Theological Seminary in May 1961. The following month he was ordained an elder in the Baltimore Conference of the Methodist Church. In preparation for missionary service in Africa, he studied at Northwestern University’s Graduate School of Africa Studies and learned French at the university in Grenoble, France. Bill and Nancy served at the Methodist Mission Station of Mulungwishi, Congo, where Bill taught in the theological school (1963-1966). Upon returning to the US, Bill began a 12-year ministry at Brunswick United Methodist Church in Ohio, during which time he earned a Doctor of Ministry Degree from the Methodist Theological School. He was superintendent of the Cambridge District (1978-1984) and senior pastor at Church of the Savior, Canton, Ohio (1984-1998). From 1998-2012, Bill served six interim pastorates. He went on mission trips to Africa, southeast Asia and Latin America, teaching in several schools of Christian mission. Later, Bill and Nancy moved to Copeland Oaks, Sebring, Ohio, where he served on the Vespers and Outreach Committees, sang in the chorale and was a Caring Friend. Through the years, Bill enjoyed visiting his sister Carolyn and brother-in-law, the late David Becker of Huntington. He is survived by his sister, Carolyn Andrews Harvey Becker of Huntington; four children, Mark Harvey (Bay Village, Ohio), Sarah McNeil (Branford, Conn.), Amy Harvey and Jennifer Tucker (Salt Lake City, Utah), and Peggy Rule (Olympia, Wash.); six grandchildren; one great-grandson; nieces, nephews and cousins. His wife, Nancy, predeceased him on December 4, 2019, in Sebring, Ohio. A memorial service will be held at a later time. Memorial gifts may be made to Facing Hunger Foodbank, 1327 7th Avenue, Huntington, WV 25701, or Barton United Methodist Church, 18917 Legislative Road SW, Barton, MD 21521.
