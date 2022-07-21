Thelda Parsons
THELDA PARSONS, 86, of Milton, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at Cabell Health Care, Culloden. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Friday, July 22, 2022, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Greg Dial. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. She was born September 15, 1935, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late Ernest and Erma Adkins. She was preceded in death by her husband, Herman Parsons. She is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Nona and Isaiah Hipp of Virginia Beach, Va.; two sons and daughter-in-law, Brent Parsons of Milton and Dale and Michelle Parsons of Carrollton, Ga.; one brother and sister-in-law, Ronnie and Linda Adkins of Barboursville; three grandchildren, Justin Day, Jacob Parsons and Isabella Thourogood; and four great-grandchildren, Owen and Addie Parsons, Havenn Thourogood, and Kylie Day. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Friday prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

