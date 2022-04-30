THELMA D. CARTER, 90, of Hurricane, W.Va., went to be with her heavenly father on Friday, April 29, 2022, after complications from a fall. She was preceded in death by her husband, Everette Carter Jr., whom she had worked alongside at Carter’s Market for more than 35 years. She is survived by her daughters, Pam (Keith) Smith of Hurricane and Teresa (Karl) Fletcher of Oracle, Ariz.; and sisters, Mildred Blake and Janice Bills, both of Milton; and many nieces and nephews. Graveside funeral service will be 1 p.m. on Monday, May 2, 2022, at Valley View Cemetery with Pastor Joseph Kenaston officiating.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you