THELMA HAROLD, 95, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Thursday, September 15, 2022, at her residence.
She was born November 23, 1926, in Barrett, Boone County, W.Va., a daughter of the late Floyd and Alma Chapman Phillips. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Stephen Manford Harold; four sisters, Velma Zajac, Eloise Sloan, Esta Connell, and Glenna Armstrong; and two brothers, David Phillips and Johnny Phillips.
She was a member of Huntington Gospel Chapel where she taught Sunday School for 40 years. Survivors include a daughter and son-in-law, Betty Jo and Gus Young of Huntington; a beloved granddaughter and her husband, Heather M. Young Rudolph and Bryan Rudolph of Charlotte, N.C.; and three sisters, Evelyn Kinder of Danville, W.Va., Clara Owens of Galion, Ohio, and Lucille Kitchen of Tampa, Fla.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Huntington for their loving care. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Monday, September 19, 2022, at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, with Darrell Adkins officiating. Burial will be in Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington, W.Va. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Monday at the funeral home. If attending the visitation or funeral, please honor social distancing and wear facial covering.
