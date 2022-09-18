THELMA HAROLD, 95, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Thursday, September 15, 2022, at her residence.

She was born November 23, 1926, in Barrett, Boone County, W.Va., a daughter of the late Floyd and Alma Chapman Phillips. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Stephen Manford Harold; four sisters, Velma Zajac, Eloise Sloan, Esta Connell, and Glenna Armstrong; and two brothers, David Phillips and Johnny Phillips.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you