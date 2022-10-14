Thelma Jean Lucas Vass
THELMA JEAN LUCAS VASS, 90, of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away Monday, October 10, 2022, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House.

Funeral service will be conducted at noon Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova with Pastor Mike Prater officiating. Interment will follow in Spring Valley Memory Gardens.

