THELMA JEAN LUCAS VASS, 90, of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away Monday, October 10, 2022, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House.
Funeral service will be conducted at noon Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova with Pastor Mike Prater officiating. Interment will follow in Spring Valley Memory Gardens.
Thelma was born May 25, 1932, to the late Elba and Lola Lucas. She was a retired secretary from Vinson High School and was a member of the Loudon United Methodist Church in Loudon, Tenn., and a former member of the Ceredo United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband Richard Dyrl "Dick" Vass; four brothers and two sisters.
Survivors include her two sons, Keith Malcolm Vass (Debbie) and Kevin Joe Vass (Jami); one daughter ,Teresa Ann Boehle (Rick); two grandchildren, Christopher Boehle (Amanda) and Katy Deliou (Pierre) and five great-grandchildren, Marshall, Ellie, Owen, Valerie and Alexandre; two sisters, Alma Workman (Arg), Opal Holman (Jim); two sisters-in-law, Joan Lucas and Betty Lucas, and a host of nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to all the family and friends throughout the years who have meant so much to both Thelma and Dick. They also would like to express their sincere thanks to the entire staff at Wyngate Assisted Living, especially Brandi and Kim.
Friends may call one hour prior to the service Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Huntington, P.O. 464, Huntington, WV 25709. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.
