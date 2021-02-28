THELMA JEAN SMITH ROSWALL, 79, of Huntington, passed away Tuesday, February 23, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. She was born September 15, 1941, in Lundale, W.Va., a daughter of the late Harmon and Nora Merritt Smith. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Gilbert “Buddy” Roswall; one brother, William Lee Smith; and two sisters, Margaret (David) Dingess and Carol Sue Novak. She is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Deborah and Joshua Finley of Huntington; one grandchild, Sophie Finley; three sisters, Mayona (Carl) Ward of Georgetown, Ky., Maxine (Gene) Runyon of Chesapeake, Ohio, and Darlene (William) Hodge of Westlake, Ohio; sister-in-law, Connie Smith; brother-in-law, Steve Novak; a special nephew, Steven (Pam) Dingess of Ona; and a host of nieces, nephews and their extended family members. Thelma was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend who will be sadly missed. She enjoyed spending time with family, sewing, gardening and cooking. She was also known for her love of animals, her loving, kind and giving nature and was always thinking of others before herself. There will be no public services at this time, and interment will be private. Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, WV, near Barboursville, is caring for the family. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.

