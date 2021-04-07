THELMA LOUISE McCALLISTER, 87, of Huntington, W.Va., went to join the love of her life, Billy L. McCallister, to be reunited for eternity on Saturday, April 3, 2021, from Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, W.Va. She was born February 26, 1934, in Huntington, W.Va., daughter of the late Gene and Mary Manning Brumfield. She is survived by three daughters, Pam, Sherri and Sheila McCallister, all of Huntington, W.Va.; five grandchildren, Billy Wayne, Charity, Nikki, Brett and Chelsea; 13 great-grandchildren, Kaleb, Issac, Peyton, Brayden, MaKenlee, Kendall, Maleah, Colton, Lilly, Kaiya, Jax, Lane and Arayia; four brothers, Charles, Evil, Mike and William Brumfield; two sisters, Phyllis Lee and Linda Fizer; Ike Stambaugh, whom she looked to like a son; and several nieces and nephews. Thelma was an avid gardener and loved the flowers in her yard. Anyone that knew Mom knew she liked to voice her opinion. We are blessed with many memories beyond words from two loving parents, and we could not have asked for anything better. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Thursday, April 8, 2021, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, with Pastor James Wells officiating. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

