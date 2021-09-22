THELMA ROSE “PUNKIN” BROWNING LEFFINGWELL, 75, of Huntington, W.Va., was escorted by angels and went to be with her Lord on Sunday, September 19, 2021, in Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, W.Va. She was born April 12, 1946, in Greenup County, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Robert Lee and Pearl Arden Mullins Browning. She was a homemaker and previously worked as Vice President of Leffingwell Decorating Services, worked at Spurlock’s Flowers, loved cake decorating and was a member of Bible Apostolic Church and Christ Temple Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant child; two sisters, Polly Browning and Hattie Hopper; four brothers, Jack Browning, Robert Browning II, Don Browning and Dr. Lawrence Browning, and brother-in-law, Gene Black. She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Richard Allen Leffingwell Sr. of Huntington, W.Va.; her children, Linda Carol Leffingwell (Don Cummings) of Huntington, W.Va., Richard “Dickie” Leffingwell Jr. (Pam) of Chesapeake, Ohio, Robert Lee “Bob” Leffingwell (Rhonda) of Huntington, W.Va., and Vickie Joyce Carter (Russell) of Chesapeake, Ohio; honorary sons, Carlos Mullins and Vernon Ruley; three sisters, Barbara Black of Huntington, W.Va., Roberta Dillon (Steve) of Englewood, Fla., and Mollie Kelly of Punta Gorda, Fla.; 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren, all of whom she had special, individual relationships with; and a host of family and friends. Funeral services honoring her life will be conducted at 7 p.m. Thursday, September 23, 2021, at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, W.Va., near Barboursville, with Pastor David Fairburn officiating. The services will also be livestreamed at the Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, website, Facebook and YouTube pages. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.

