THEODORE MICHAEL MARINICH, 56, passed away on June 21, 2022, at home. He was born on September 27, 1965, in Framingham, Mass. He is preceded in death by his father Theodore Marinich. Ted is survived by his six children, David, Brittney, Jacob, Alexis, Issac and Candice; his mother, Fran Marinich (Marino); 11 grandchildren, Kalyn, Audrey, Gabriel, Elaina, Carlee, Brayden, Kynlee, Adaline, Emma, Mable and Willa; and two younger brothers, Tom and Eric. Ted was a graduate of the WVU class of 1992. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved a challenge and was often found sleeping in a tree rather than at home. His other passions included ham radio, leather working and knife crafting, riding dirt bikes, and studying the Bible. There will be a memorial service from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 2 at Delta Hotels, 3551 US-60, Barboursville, WV 25504.

