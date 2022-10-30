THEODOREBEAIREJOHNSONONFRIDAYO

On Friday October 21, 2022, THEODORE BEAIRE "TED" JOHNSON, 85, passed peacefully while surrounded by family in Beaumont, Texas. Ted Johnson was born in Corning, New York, on April 28, 1937, to Beulah Alice Dobbins and John Emanuel Johnson. He graduated from Huntington High School and then went on to the United States Air Force Academy, where he graduated as a member of the first graduating class in 1959. Soon after graduating, he received a Master's Degree in Computer Science at the Naval Postgraduate Program. Ted's life was defined byover 25 years of military service as a Lt. Colonel in United States Air Force, a distinguished military flying career, and finally in Beaumont, T.X., where he was the commander in charge of the ROTC program. He bravely served two tours in the Vietnam War. He also transported the first Mercury Space Capsule and was awarded the Bronze Star and Distinguished Flying Cross. Following his military career, he worked at Gulf States Utilities in Beaumont, T.X., as the Director of InformationTechnologies. Ted enjoyed being involved in his community and was active in the Silsbee Little Theater and the First Presbyterian Church of Silsbee. Ted's favorite things in life were his family, friends, traveling the world, and the sound of a well-struck golf ball. Ted is preceded in death by his daughter-in-law, TrishJohnson, and granddaughter, SofiaJohnson. He is survived by his wife, Marie Elaine Johnson; his daughter,Julie Johnson Roland, and husband, Johnny Roland; his three sons: Jeff Johnson, Brett Johnson and wife, Molly; and Matthew Johnson and his wife, Ania. He is also survived by his stepson, Bec Wilson and wife, Cindi. Ted is survived by seven grandchildren: Sheridan Routt, Callen Johnson, Alexandra Sullivan, Parker Johnson, Melinda Mooney, Lidia Johnson and Zelia Johnson. He is survived by four great grandchildren; close family friend, ShawnDunnigan; as well as a host of friends. A private memorial celebration was held. Burial will take place at UnitedStates Air Force Academy Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to Farmers Funeral Home in Silsbee T.X.
