THEODOSIA H. EDDY “DOSIA,” 90, of Barboursville, W.Va., passed Wednesday, June 23, 2021. She was born June 8, 1931, in Craig County, Va., a daughter of the late Hobert and Alma Patton Maynor. She was also preceded in death by her husband, E. Blaine Eddy, of almost 60 years; a son, Jack; and brothers, Robert and Max Maynor. Survivors include her son, Blaine Eddy (Gloria); daughters, Sara Bosley and Nancy Bates (Joe); grandchildren, Jackie Morning (Chris), Amanda Cremeans (Anthony), Meghan Bosley (Jason Walsh), Jennifer Eddy (Carl Ward); five great-grandchildren; one brother, Dean Maynor; and two sisters, Sandra Riner and Cuba Flory. She was a longtime member of the Kenova United Methodist Church. There will be no visitation and a private family service. The family would like to thank The Village at Riverview for their kindness and compassion. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your favorite charity. Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com

