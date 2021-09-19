THERESA LORAINE “PANETTA” MCQUAID, 93, of Huntington, passed away September 13, 2021, at Heartland of Riverview, South Point, Ohio. She was born September 16, 1927, in Clarksburg, W.Va., to the late Lesander and Georgia (Ross) Panetta. She was also preceded in death by brother and sister-in-law, Joseph (Emogene) Panetta; her son, Carl McQuaid; son and daughter-in-law, Terry (Joyce) McQuaid; two grandchildren; and friend and father of her children, Eugene McQuaid. She is survived by her daughter, Lizette (Phillip) Hager of Huntington; son, Mark (Connie) McQuaid of Charleston, W.Va.; and daughter-in-law, Sue McQuaid of Chesapeake, Ohio; 19 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren. Theresa worked as a dietician at Guthrie Hospital in Huntington. She was a member of the Jefferson Avenue Church of God. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington, by Pastor Greg Tomlinson. Burial will follow in Spring Valley Memory Gardens, Huntington. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until service time on Monday at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. The family requests that if you are attending the visitation and funeral that you please wear a mask and follow social distancing. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Man sentenced in Cabell sexual assault case
- KDMC doctors give glimpse into their hospital during pandemic
- Chuck Landon: Door to Sun Belt is open
- HADCO reaches deal with medical cannabis company
- Demolition to begin on ACF property buildings by Thanksgiving
- Marshall, WVU meet in top-10 men's soccer matchup
- Chesapeake woman pleads guilty to theft of federal funds
- Huntington man charged in 2018 shooting deaths
- Police roundup: Man facing felony charges after weekend arrest
- Police roundup: Dispute between parents leads to vandalism after football game
Collections
- Photos: Barboursville Fall Fest Parade
- Photos: Herd fans tailgate for home opener
- Photos: Marshall vs. WVU, men's soccer
- Photos: Marshall defeats North Carolina Central, 44-10
- Photos: Marshall fans tailgate before East Carolina game
- Photo: Beekeeping class at The Wild Ramp
- Photos: High school football, Cabell Midland vs. Hurricane
- Photos: Midland Branch of the Boyd County Public Library opens
- Photos: Monument dedicated to public service in Kenova
- Photos: Patriot Day observance at Spring Hill Cemetery