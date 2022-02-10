THERESA M. “GRANNY” STANLEY, 81, of Huntington, passed away February 1, 2022, at her home. She was the only child of the late John C. and Mary V. Reilly Scheibelhood. She was born December 2, 1940, in Huntington. Theresa was employed by the Wayne County Board of Education as a clerk and retired after forty years of service from Buffalo Middle School. She was a proud Buffalo Bison and could be found working the gate at sporting events, filling in for a parent on 8th Grade football night or supporting all of the schoolchildren and the activities of the school. She was an avid Buffalo Bison sports fan, and she enjoyed Spring Valley football, Marshall football and UK basketball. Her hobbies included crocheting and sewing, shopping at Girlfriends and Sister Chicks and stopping for hot dogs at the Triple H Drive Inn. Granny loved spending time with her beloved children and especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, whom she cherished. She will be greatly missed by her family and all who knew her. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Michael Stanley; a daughter-in-law, Tammie Stanley; and a son-in-law, Max Amis. She is survived by her three daughters, Cathy (Greg) Seagraves, Sheila Gilbert and Kay Amis; one son, John (Sherrie) Stanley; grandchildren, Beth (Jeff) Hazelett, Jennifer (Eric) Hatfield, Nichole (Jeremy) Zamarron, David Gilbert, Casey (Rachel) Amis, Jacob (Meagan) Seagraves, Chelsie (Trevor) Rogers and Morgan Stanley; great-grandchildren, Elijah, Noah, Juliet, Emoni, Emri, Harper, Austin, Addison, Gage, Easton, Maverick, Kylee and Kailen; special friends, Scott Wood, Tony Ritter, Liz Ryder and the late Jay Brown; a host of other friends and former Buffalo students. The family would like to thank the Good Samaritan who stopped by that day to help. Funeral services will be conducted at 7 p.m. Friday, February 11, 2022, at Rollins Funeral Home with Pastor Tim Jayne officiating. Visitation will be before the service from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. There will be a private, family only burial at Spring Valley Memory Gardens. Pallbearers will be Casey, Jake, David, Eric, Scott Wood, Chris Ball, Greg and Jeff. Flowers will be accepted and appreciated, or memorial donations may be made to the Granny Stanley Sports Fund at Buffalo Middle School, 298 Buffalo Creek Road, Kenova, WV 25530, to assist disadvantaged students in sports. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Tanyard Station announces new tenants as development continues to progress
- Popular radio personality Cledus T. Judd let go after no agreement on contract
- Parents concerned over religious revival during school
- Bill introduced to create law school at Marshall University
- Religious revival prompts walkout by Huntington High students
- A ‘home for others’: Huntington family raising money to build Habitat house
- Huntington man acquitted of sexual assault charges
- Lawsuit accuses Playmates employee of striking child
- Man to serve jail time after admitting to hitting two women with vehicle
- Marshall has its four finalists for AD spot
Collections
- Photos: People spend Sunday afternoon outdoors
- Photos: “Ice Cream for Breakfast” fundraiser
- Photos: Marshall Day at the Capitol
- Photos: 28th annual Scout Merit Badge College
- Photos: Region IV high school swim meet
- Photos: "ACT Now Coalition" official launch
- Photos: National Signing Day press conference for Marshall
- Photos: Cabell County drug court graduates five people
- Photos: Fairland vs. South Point, boys basketball
- Photos: Marshall Recreation Center conducts 13th birthday celebration