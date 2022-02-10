THERESA M. “GRANNY” STANLEY, 81, of Huntington, passed away February 1, 2022, at her home. She was the only child of the late John C. and Mary V. Reilly Scheibelhood. She was born December 2, 1940, in Huntington. Theresa was employed by the Wayne County Board of Education as a clerk and retired after forty years of service from Buffalo Middle School. She was a proud Buffalo Bison and could be found working the gate at sporting events, filling in for a parent on 8th Grade football night or supporting all of the schoolchildren and the activities of the school. She was an avid Buffalo Bison sports fan, and she enjoyed Spring Valley football, Marshall football and UK basketball. Her hobbies included crocheting and sewing, shopping at Girlfriends and Sister Chicks and stopping for hot dogs at the Triple H Drive Inn. Granny loved spending time with her beloved children and especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, whom she cherished. She will be greatly missed by her family and all who knew her. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Michael Stanley; a daughter-in-law, Tammie Stanley; and a son-in-law, Max Amis. She is survived by her three daughters, Cathy (Greg) Seagraves, Sheila Gilbert and Kay Amis; one son, John (Sherrie) Stanley; grandchildren, Beth (Jeff) Hazelett, Jennifer (Eric) Hatfield, Nichole (Jeremy) Zamarron, David Gilbert, Casey (Rachel) Amis, Jacob (Meagan) Seagraves, Chelsie (Trevor) Rogers and Morgan Stanley; great-grandchildren, Elijah, Noah, Juliet, Emoni, Emri, Harper, Austin, Addison, Gage, Easton, Maverick, Kylee and Kailen; special friends, Scott Wood, Tony Ritter, Liz Ryder and the late Jay Brown; a host of other friends and former Buffalo students. The family would like to thank the Good Samaritan who stopped by that day to help. Funeral services will be conducted at 7 p.m. Friday, February 11, 2022, at Rollins Funeral Home with Pastor Tim Jayne officiating. Visitation will be before the service from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. There will be a private, family only burial at Spring Valley Memory Gardens. Pallbearers will be Casey, Jake, David, Eric, Scott Wood, Chris Ball, Greg and Jeff. Flowers will be accepted and appreciated, or memorial donations may be made to the Granny Stanley Sports Fund at Buffalo Middle School, 298 Buffalo Creek Road, Kenova, WV 25530, to assist disadvantaged students in sports. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you