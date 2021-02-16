THERESA MARIE TORLONE, 90, of Huntington, widow of Louie Torlone, died Feb. 7 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. She was a retired employee of Stationers Accounting Department. Funeral liturgy will be conducted at 10 a.m. Feb. 18 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. A rosary will be recited at 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.