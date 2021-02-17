THERESA MARIE TORLONE, 90, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Sunday, February 7, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center. The Funeral Liturgy will be held on Thursday, February 18, 2021, at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church by Fr. Dean Borgmeyer. Burial will follow at Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington, W.Va. She was a former employee of Stationers Inc., a lifelong member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and the Catholic Daughters. She was born April 26, 1930, in Huntington, W.Va., the daughter of the late Humbert and Lena Marchetti Pellegrini. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Louie Torlone; one son, Robert Torlone; one granddaughter, Andrea Torlone; and a brother, Henry Pellegrini. She is survived by her two sons and daughter-in-law, Mike and Mary Lynn Torlone of Wheeling, W.Va., and Tom Torlone of San Francisco, Calif.; three daughters and sons-in-law, Karen and Tim Pauley of Barboursville, W.Va., Kathy Torlone, Mary Beth and Jody Burgess, all of Huntington, W.Va.; grandchildren, Jennifer (Scott) Wyne, Amy (Bill) Browning, Christopher Torlone, Zachary, Scott Pauley, Mark (fiancée Teresa) and Tristan Burgess; and 15 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church. Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, February 17, 2021, at the Reger Funeral Home. The Rosary will be recited at 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Please observe COVID-19 protocol and mask requirements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
