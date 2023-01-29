THERMON LACY MCKINNEY, 72, of Barboursville, went home to be with the Lord on January 18, 2023 at his home. He was preceded in death by his son, Patrick McKinney. He is survived by his loving wife, Marsha McKinney; his daughter, Joni McKinney Schriber; son-in-law, Erik Schriber; granddaughter, Gabby Schriber; his son, Eric McKinney; grandson, Caden Adkins; granddaughter, Samantha McKinney; his daughter, Britney McKinney; significant other, Brenton Harper; granddaughter, Brealynn Harper; grandson, Braxton Harper; his daughter-in-law, Crystal Walker McKinney; his granddaughter, Lillie McKinney; and granddaughter, Lacy McKinney. The family and anyone who knew him, knows the love he had for Jesus and how faithful he was in life. You will be missed greatly, my love, rest in peace. Family services will be private. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family.
