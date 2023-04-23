With sadness and love, the family of THOMAS ANTHONY TURNER, age 65, announces his passing on April 17, 2023, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was born on February 26, 1958, to Herbert and Naomia Turner. He was preceded in death by a sister, Yvonna Denise Turner, and a brother, Frederick James Turner. Along with his parents, he leaves behind to cherish his memory, two brothers, Herbert Turner Jr. (Mimi) and John Turner; two sisters, Sandra Clausen and Jacqueline Smith; two half-sisters, Natalie Turner and Tina Palmer; and a love that was held deep within his heart, for his daughter, Shelita Nicholson; two uncles and aunts; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Thomas would like to let you know that his work here is complete. Thomas received a call that cannot be refused and an appointment which he will not be returning from. His new mission takes him to a beautiful reunion with family and friends he has not seen in a long time with whom he will be playing cards and shooting craps to his heart's desire; love and laughter guaranteed. A private celebration of Thomas' life will be announced later. In lieu of sending flowers in his honor, please make a donation to your favorite charity. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
