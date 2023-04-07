THOMAS BUFORD MORGAN, 88 of Huntington, W.Va., went to Heaven on April 5, 2023. His daughter was by his side. He was born February 14, 1935, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late Okey and Gussie Morgan who adopted him at one hour old. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Leo Freyer. His first job was as a paperboy, and then a lifeguard at St. Cloud's Commons wading pool, which he fit in around playing basketball and football and just enjoying life. Later he worked at the greenhouse at Ritter Park, the City of Huntington Park Board, and finally spent 38 years working for the City of Huntington Floodwall Board. At times he worked a second job at a grocery store and gas station to support his family.
Tom never met a stranger and could spend hours catching up with old friends. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, sports and animals, especially his dogs, but his shining passion in life was telling people about Jesus. He attended Grace Gospel Church with his father from age 5 to 11 where he always said "his verse" was John 3:16. After he was saved at 32, he became a member of Seventh Avenue Baptist Church where he was active in many programs including the visitation program. In 1990 he and his family joined Trinity Free Will Baptist Church where he served as a trustee and in many other behind-the-scenes ways. In 2019 he joined Sunshine Freewill Baptist Church.
To his family and close friends, he was a hero. He did much to support the city of Huntington, including closing the floodgates so Huntington did not flood. He learned to scuba dive so he could work on the floodwalls underwater. His hearing was severely damaged from jackhammering to fix floodwall motors. He saved two lives as a young man, one boy was drowning and one boy was bleeding and needed a tourniquet. Tom amazed his children. He had no college degree but could figure out anything, fix anything. He was a hard worker, intelligent, loving, and a strong Christian. He was a great role model and a true gentleman. He loved his family so much, and they loved him.
Tom is survived by his wife of 44 years, Linda Morgan. Other survivors include his two sons, Thomas Brent Morgan, Brian Keith Morgan and Cindy Bailey, and a daughter and son-in-law, Malory and Travis Baker; three grandchildren, Kristen Morgan, Maci Morgan Baker and Maddyn Grace Baker; and a host of great-grandchildren. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. followed by a graveside service at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at Rosemont Memorial Gardens, Barboursville, with Pastor Jody Fortner officiating. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Huntington. In lieu of flowers, help someone who could use encouragement. Tom would have loved that. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.regerfh.com.
