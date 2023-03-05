Thomas C. Threlkeld
THOMAS C. THRELKELD, 69, of Zephyrhills, Fla., formerly of Huntington, W.Va., passed away February 11, 2023.

Born March 15, 1953, "Tommy T," as his friends affectionately called him, attended Huntington High School and Ashland Community College. He was the accounts manager at Mavin C. Threlkeld Specialty Foods before working at Quality Truck and Diesel, where he worked for almost 30 years before retiring.

