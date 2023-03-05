THOMAS C. THRELKELD, 69, of Zephyrhills, Fla., formerly of Huntington, W.Va., passed away February 11, 2023.
Born March 15, 1953, "Tommy T," as his friends affectionately called him, attended Huntington High School and Ashland Community College. He was the accounts manager at Mavin C. Threlkeld Specialty Foods before working at Quality Truck and Diesel, where he worked for almost 30 years before retiring.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Mary Justice Threlkeld, and his brother, David Threlkeld. Tommy was a devoted son, brother, and friend. Caring for his mother and brother when they became ill, or helping a friend in need was something he did without hesitation. He was a longtime member of Seventh Avenue Baptist Church in Huntington, W.Va., and New Hope Baptist Church in Zephyrhills, Fla.
A Celebration of Life is being planned for a later date. He will be laid to rest at Ridgelawn Memorial Park in Huntington, W.Va.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to National Multiple Sclerosis Society or Cure Alzheimer's Fund.
Coastal Cremations and Funeral Care, Zephyrhills, Fla., is directing arrangements.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
KRISTIN NICOLE DUNFEE, 38 of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on March 2, 2023, at St. Mary's …
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com.
Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication.
Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.