THOMAS DALE THORNBURGH JR., born August 19, 1961, in Huntington, W.Va., son of Barbara J. Rakes Marcum and the late Tom Thornburgh, went to be with his Lord and Savior on May 8, 2022. Other than his mother, he is survived by his wife of 38 years, Etta; three children, Joanna Burcham and Mark, Jedediah Thornburgh and Zachariah Thornburgh; one grandson, Garrette Fahrmann; brothers, Troy and Mark; sisters, Debbie and Gina; several nieces, nephews and friends. A memorial visitation will be held Saturday, May 14, 2022, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Wallace & Wallace Funeral Chapel, 283 Main St., Rainelle, WV 25962. Online condolences www.wallaceandwallacefh.com.

