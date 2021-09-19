THOMAS “TOM” DANIELS, 57, of Orlando, Fla., formerly of Huntington, passed away Sunday, September 12, 2021, at Advent Health, Orlando. Graveside funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Forest Memorial Park, Milton, by Pastor Dustin McCune. Burial will follow. He was born September 22, 1963, in Argentia, Newfoundland, Canada, a son of Patricia Ann Lobaldo Lathey and the late Thomas Daniels. Tom was a printing press operator. In addition to his mother, he is also survived by his stepfather, Steve Lathey, and his girlfriend, Shari Weatherly. There will be no visitation or procession to the cemetery. Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

