THOMAS EDWARD DANDELET JR., 92 years old, of Huntington, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Madison Park Health in Huntington. "Tom" was born on June 14, 1929, in Ceredo, the son of the late Thomas Sr. and Helen Tobin Dandelet. He graduated from Huntington High School where he was an outstanding athlete, excelling in football, basketball, and track. He served in the United
States Army and was a member of the American Legion, and St Joseph's Parish. He retired from the Huntington Publishing Company after twenty years as a National Advertising manager, and spent another ten years with the Chapman Printing Company. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Betty Dandelet; sisters, Patricia Lucas of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Bernadine Dunn Walsh of Greensboro, N.C.; five children: Tom Dandelet III and wife Anne of Huntington, Jim Dandelet and wife Lisa of Huntington, Dan Dandelet of Anchorage, Ala., Karen Sydnor of Huntington,
Charles and Shelly Landau Dandelet of Pensacola, Fla.; two grand children, Lindsey Dandelet and Jason Dandelet; and two great grand children, Jayce Dandelet and Jagger Dandelet of Huntington. Funeral Liturgy will be held at St Joseph Catholic Church on Monday, June 6, at 11 a.m. conducted by Monsignor Dean Borgmeyer. Rite of Christian Burial will follow at Spring Hill Cemetery. There will be a visitation at the church from 10 until 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The St. Joseph Parish Building Fund, 526 13th St, Huntington, WV, 25701. Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
