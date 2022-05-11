THOMAS EDWARD HILL, 48, of Huntington, husband of Kathryn McCormick-Hill, died May 4. He worked for Recovery Point, the Cabell-Huntington Health Department (QRT team), City Mission, H.A.W.K. and Family Services and Rehabilitation. Homegoing service will be 1 p.m. May 14 at God’s House of Prayer and Praise, Huntington. Burial following in Spring Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 14 at the church. www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.

