THOMAS EDWARD DANDELET JR., 92, of Huntington, husband of Betty Johnson Dandelet, died May 28 at Madison Park, Huntington. He was a retired National Advertising Manager for the Huntington Publishing Company. Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated 11 a.m. June 6 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Entombment will be at Spring Hill Cemetery. Friends may gather one hour before service time at the church. Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
