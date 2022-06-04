THOMAS EDWARD DANDELET JR., 92, of Huntington, husband of Betty Johnson Dandelet, died May 28 at Madison Park, Huntington. He was a retired National Advertising Manager for the Huntington Publishing Company. Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated 11 a.m. June 6 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Entombment will be at Spring Hill Cemetery. Friends may gather one hour before service time at the church. Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you