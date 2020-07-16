Essential reporting in volatile times.

THOMAS EDWIN MANNS, 69, of Kenova, died July 14. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. July 17 at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, W.Va. Burial will follow in Slone-Triplett Cemetery, Pleasant View, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral. www.handleyfh.com. Due to public health concerns and government mandates, masks and social distancing will be observed and no more than 25 people may be in the building at one time. 

