THOMAS EDWIN NASH, 70, of Huntington, W.Va., passed peacefully on May 8, 2023, at Community Hospice Care in Ashland, Ky. By his side was his wife of forty-six years, Mary Ann Harshbarger Nash. He was born July 14, 1952, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late James David and Mary Kathryn "Katie" Long Nash. Thom had a wealth of family and friends to honor his memory and accomplishments. Those surviving include his wife, Mary Ann; sons Jimmy (Amy) Nash and Adam (Randi) Nash; grandchildren George, Kate, Ellie, Henry and Frasier; sister Kathy (Stan) Meadows; brother-in-law Bob (Barbara) Harshbarger; and sisters-in-law Martha Waddell and Barbara Knight; along with several nieces and nephews. A proud 1970 graduate of Huntington High School where he played football and basketball. Thom enjoyed keeping in touch with his friends. As a lifelong resident of Huntington, he chose to devote his energy and talent to the area. Thom was a fifty-plus year member of 5th Avenue Baptist Church. He was a member of the Agape Class and a volunteer with the youth ministry. He loved playing his mind games with them. Thom, first and foremost, was a Physical Education teacher. His teaching career started at Miller Elementary in the fall of 1975 where he had been a student himself. He left teaching for a while to try other areas of work. He was the Sales Manager at WRVC Radio where he made lifelong friends, Joe Johnson and David Glick. He was the Director of Development with the YMCA. He worked with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to build a fishing pond at the Kennedy Center. He started a non-profit group at Huntington High School for students, OPERATION BEST (Business and Education Succeeding Together) in 1995. He returned to teaching and taught at Central City Elementary until he retired. His years at Marshall University, he was a proud member of the Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity where he made many lifelong friends, too numerous to mention. He participated in many intramural sports. He graduated from Marshall with his BA and MA. He was a true Thundering Herd fan.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, May 12, 2023, at 5th Avenue Baptist Church with Rev. Von Edwards officiating. The family will receive friends after 1 p.m. at the church. Following the service, there will be a Celebration of Life at Davis' Place, 803 8th Street. Food and beverages will be provided. Donations in Thom's memory can be given to 5th Avenue Baptist for the Youth and Children's Ministries, or to the Huntington Cabell-Wayne Animal Shelter, 1901 James River Road, Huntington, WV 25701. Rest in Peace Thom, Pop, Tenus Toddy, Uncle Thom, Coach, Dad, Teacher, Friend, Cousin and most of all, Husband.