THOMAS JAMES HASTIE, 71, of Milton, W.Va., passed away peacefully on Monday, August 15, 2022, at Hospice House of Huntington. Tom was born in Charleston, W.Va., on June 21, 1951, to Jim and Connie Isner Hastie. Tom was a 1969 graduate of Capital High School and a proud alum of Marshall University. There, he was an active member of Zeta Beta Tau fraternity where he formed life-long friendships. Tom held many jobs over the years, but the ones that proved to be most meaningful to him were the years spent in ministry, as Pastor of Milton Presbyterian Church, and Chaplain at both major hospitals in Huntington.

Tom never knew a stranger and loved everyone. But he especially loved working with children, whether through the Boy Scouts of America, River Park Hospital, Huntington's various community theatre programs, or Sunday school and youth leadership roles in the church.

