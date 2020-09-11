THOMAS JAMES WOLFE, age 82, of Upper Hanging Rock Road in Spruce Pine, N.C., died Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Brian Center Health and Rehab in Spruce Pine. Born on October 14, 1937, in Cabell County, West Virginia, he was the son of the late Charles William and Melzina Syrena Charity Nichols Wolfe. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Brackman Wolfe, who passed away in 2017. He was also preceded in death by two sons, Thomas James Wolfe and William Joseph Wolfe. Thomas was a master wood carver. He taught wood carving at numerous institutions across the country and abroad as well. He was a lifetime member of the Southern Highlands Handicraft Guild and Caricature Carvers of America. He was a former member of the Village of YesterYear. He was the owner and operator of Tom Wolfe Wood Carving that had been in operation since 1970. At the request of Hugh Morton, he had operated a wood carving studio and museum on Grandfather Mountain from 1996 until the present. Left to cherish his memories are his sons, Charles D Wolfe and wife Karen of Chatham County, N.C., and James M. Wolfe of Laurinburg, N.C.; and his grandsons, Charles James Wolfe and Stephen Michael Wolfe. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to American Cancer Society, www.americancancersociety.org. Service will be planned and announced at a later time. Words of comfort may be emailed to the family by going to our website, www.webbfh.com, selecting Thomas Wolfe’s name and then you may sign his guestbook. Webb Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements for Mr. Wolfe and is honored to be serving the Wolfe family. Mr. Wolfe’s obituary has also been posted on Facebook for viewing.
