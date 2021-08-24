THOMAS KEITH SIMPKINS, 78, of Huntington, husband of Dottie Mannon Simpkins, died Aug. 22 at home. He was a retired deputy chief with the Huntington Fire Department. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Aug. 26 at the Huntington First Church of the Nazarene. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be two hours before service Thursday at the church. Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com

