THOMAS LeAUSTIN BALL, 79, of Barboursville, passed away Friday, June 23, 2023. He was born September 16, 1943, in Portsmouth, Virginia, son of the late Lee Ball and Helen Hunt Ball. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Sheila Faye Morrison Ball who passed this past January. They were married on June 27. He was also preceded in death by brother Robert Ball, sister Joan Davis (Tommy), sister Margaret Sue Ball, brother Jerry Ball (Vicki). Thomas worked as a foreman at CSX in the Huntington Shop. He was a graduate of Century College, Milton High School and Junior High, and St. Joe Elementary. He was proud to have been a deacon of Susannah Missionary Baptist Church that he attended for close to 60 years. Thomas loved to visit his family and friends. Socializing was his favorite activity other than travel. Thomas traveled to the Holy Land numerous times. He spent time in Belgium, Ireland, Greece, Rome, Syria, and Egypt to name a few. He did missionary work in Russia and Mexico. All travel was done in relation to his faith and his love of people. Thomas and Sheila became snowbirds and lived in Punta Gorda, Fla., for several years. He built a trailer park on Cavill Creek until selling the farm and moving to the town of Barboursville. Thomas loved to tell jokes and usually started laughing before he could finish the joke. Thomas loved history and geography. He shared this with his daughter, many back-and-forth questions on these topics to see who could outsmart the other. Thomas and Sheila both had a caregiver, Anita Morgan. They truly loved and trusted her. If there were more Anitas in the world life would be perfect. He is survived by one child, Andrea Leigh Rose and her husband Brian; granddaughter Kelsey Rose; great-granddaughter Jenna Mae Rose. Thomas loved his pets: Bobby, J.R. and Dolly. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 29, 2023, at Forest Memorial Park Mausoleum. The most important single ingredient in the formula of success is knowing how to get along with people.--Theodore Roosevelt. The grace of our Lord Jesus Christ be with you all. Amen.
