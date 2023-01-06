On Monday, January 2, 2023, at age 93, THOMAS LEE JOHNSON of Hurricane, West Virginia died peacefully with his two daddy's girls by his side following a brief illness.
The oldest of five, Tom grew up working the family farm on the hill in St. Albans, helping his father, a disabled veteran of World War I, provide for his family. As a young man, Tom himself answered the call of his country, proudly serving in the United States Army and rising to the rank of Corporal in the Artillery Corps. Throughout his life, Tom loved telling stories of his deployment to Austria to his children, grandchildren, and any pretty lady with a moment to listen.
After returning home to West Virginia, at age 28 Tom had his heart stolen by a lovely young redhead from Dunbar, his "Anne." Married for 65 years this past August, Tom and Anne raised their two daughters, Kim and Cindy, in two different homes he built in St. Albans, before moving to their retirement home in Teays Valley, which he also built.
Tom gained his home building skills by training for a career in construction. However, he found his niche as a diesel mechanic and a proud lifelong member of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters. Throughout his career, Tom always focused on providing for his family, just as he had since childhood, making sure both his daughters got a college education, building shelves for his oldest daughter and son-in-law's small business in South Florida, and building yet a fourth house for his youngest daughter and son-in-law in Hurricane.
After retiring and moving to Teays Valley, Tom and Anne found a new community of friends and family through the Church in the Valley in Milton, where they've worshipped regularly for the past 27 years. Tom's greatest joy in his later years came from being Pawpaw to his four grandchildren, teaching them to fish and garden, helping build school projects, and never missing a chance to brag about his three handsome grandsons and one precious granddaughter.
Thomas Lee Johnson, 93, of Hurricane, West Virginia, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, January 2, 2023. He was born June 13, 1929, in Pettus, West Virginia, a son of the late Malcom and Emma Adkins Johnson. He is also preceded in death by two brothers, Homer Edward Johnson and Malcom Earl Johnson, Jr. He served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Elizabeth Anne Johnson; two daughters, Kimberly Anne Cobb (John) and Cynthia "Cindy" Beane (Brian); two sisters, Florence Elizabeth Giani and Edna Mae Saltzman (Marshall); four grandchildren, John Thomas Cobb, Brett Nolan Cobb, Lindsey Grace Beane, Wyatt Keith Beane; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, January 8, 2023, at Church in the Valley in Milton with Pastor Troy Nicely officiating. Burial will follow in Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar. Friends may visit from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Church in the Valley, Milton.
