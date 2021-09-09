THOMAS LEE RICKMAN, 48, of Huntington, husband of Kathy Rickman, died Sept. 5 in CAMC Teays Valley Hospital. He was a former paramedic with the Ceredo Volunteer Fire Department and Boone County EMS. Funeral service will be at noon Sept. 9 at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova; graveside committal will follow at Browns Branch Road Cemetery, Danville, W.Va. Visitation will be two hours before service. Donations are suggested to the funeral home to assist with final expenses. 

