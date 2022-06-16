THOMAS "LLOYD" WILLIAMS, 96, of McMechen, W.Va., went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at the Augusta, Georgia, Veterans Nursing Home. Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, June 17, 2022, at Woodmere Memorial Park, with Pastor Jim Shepherd officiating. Veterans Honor Guard Post 16 will conduct Military Graveside Rites. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 16, 2022, at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, W.Va. He was born March 6, 1926, in McMechen, W.Va., a son of the late Thomas Williams and Claire Elizabeth Luikart Neimann. Lloyd attended Union High School where he was the Quarterback of the high school football team, however he never graduated as he enlisted into the U.S. Navy in 1944 at the age of 17. He served as a young sailor and participated in the amphibious assaults during the Battle of Okinawa and Battle of the Philippines. He also participated in the surrender of Japanese forces from the Island of Chi, Chi, Jima. He was selected to serve on the ex-Japanese Battleship Nagato, the last remaining Japanese Battleship to survive WWII, where he and other American sailors sailed it to Bikini Atoll to drop anchor for participation in Operation Crossroads. After the end of WWII, he used his G.I. Bill to become a Marine Engineer and worked many years for Union Barge Lines and Dravo Mechling on the inland waterways of the Ohio and Mississippi Rivers. In 1967, he married Sharon Beth Furbee Lewis. He leaves behind one son, Thomas Raymond Williams (Richmond Hill, Ga.), a daughter-in law Tamara Lynn Williams, a beloved grandson SPC Thomas Andrew Williams and wife Kristen Ariel Williams and great-grandson Thomas "Ezra" Williams (Joint Base Lewis McChord (JBLM), WA), a beloved granddaughter Kierstin Aleksia Williams (Richmond Hill, Ga.). In addition, he leaves behind five step-children Fred Lewis (Kitts Hill, Ohio), Jerry Lewis (Proctorville, Ohio), Bill Lewis (Lavalette, W.Va.), Stephanie Lewis (Barboursville, W.Va.), and Patty Lewis (Wheeling, W.Va.) and many other loved ones. My dad will be deeply missed by his family but we all know he is in a better place and with his creator. You're the best dad! A.S.N.F.
