THOMAS LYLE FERGUSON, 88 of Huntington, W.Va., passed away, Wednesday, February 15, 2023, in St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington, W.Va. He was born January 17, 1935, in Huntington, W.Va., the son of the late Vibert Fayne Ferguson and Helen Burns Ferguson. He was a graduate of Milton High School, served three years in the U.S. Marine Corps, retired from BASF after thirty-two years and was a member of the Barboursville American Legion. He officiated all sports for thirty-four years and loved playing Bingo. He was preceded in death by a sister, Nancy Plumley: brother James Edward (Gerri) Ferguson. He is survived by his wife of twenty-three years, Jane Bias Ferguson of Huntington, W.Va.; brother John David (Nancy) Ferguson of Glendale, Ariz.; two sons, Thomas Ferguson of Costa Mesa, Calif., and Mark Ferguson of Barboursville, W.Va.; daughter Susan (Teddy) Blake of Lavalette, W.Va.; three grandchildren, Nathanial Blake, Grace Ferguson, Makenna Ferguson; two great-grandchildren, Briggs and Nolan Blake and a stepson, Clint Pemberton. Although he was loved by many, there will be no services. Henson and Kitchen Mortuary and Cremation Services, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Rd., Huntington, W.Va., is caring for the family. Online memories and condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.
