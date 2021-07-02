THOMAS MICHAEL STULL, 67, of Huntington, father of Alan Stull, died June 30 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was a lieutenant for the Huntington Fire Department. There will be no service at this time. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family. www.regerfh.com.
