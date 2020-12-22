THOMAS OPIE MCCORMICK, 46 of Huntington, son of Brenda Davis Wells of Huntington, died Dec. 20 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was formerly employed with the Cabell County DHHR CPS division and Greene Acres Regional Center as a social worker. Graveside services will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. Dec. 23 at Forest Memorial Park Mausoleum, Milton. The family will receive friends an hour prior to services at the cemetery. Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting his family. www.hensonandkitchen.com .

