THOMAS RAY DICK “TOM” passed away on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Huntington, W.Va., where he made his home for 38 years. Tom was a son of the late Thurman Golden and Pansy Adkins Dick. He was born on May 28, 1937, on Fisher Bowen Branch in Wayne County, W.Va. Tom worked and retired from Pepsi Cola Bottling Company after over 45 years of service. He married the late Lillian M. Trimble Dick on August 25, 1956, and from this union they were given two sons, Larry Ray Dick and Garry Lee Dick; two daughters-in-law, Gloria Sandon Dick and Pamela Dickerson Dick; three grandchildren, John William Dick, Daniel Ray Dick and Lauren Nicole Dick; three great-grandchildren, Casper A. Dick, Makayla L. Dick and Bridget E. Dick. Thomas had one brother, Charles E. Dick, who passed in November of 1994, and one half-brother, Delbert Dick, who passed in August of 1981. He also saw the passing of three sisters-in-law, Kathleen, Rita and Pattie Dick. One half-brother, James L. Dick, and several nieces and nephews, friends and neighbors survive Thomas. Tom was a faithful member of the United Baptist Faith since his conversion and Baptism in January of 1969. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Thursday, June 17, 2021, at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. Funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 17, 2021, at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington, by Pastor Glen Arrowood of Bethel United Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Spring Valley Memory Gardens, Huntington. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
