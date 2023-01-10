Thomas Rodney Moore
SYSTEM

THOMAS "RODNEY" MOORE, 73, of Wayne, beloved husband of Cathy Copley Moore, Kimberly Moore's father, and Emmalea's grandpa, went to his heavenly home on January 8, 2023. Known to most as the owner of Rodney's Heating & Cooling of Kenova, he was an avid outdoorsman, with many friends, who always put his family first. His greatest love is his wife and soulmate of 52 years. Services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time on Wednesday at the funeral home. Masonic Rites will be conducted at the graveside at Dock's Creek Cemetery. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you