THOMAS "RODNEY" MOORE, 73, of Wayne, beloved husband of Cathy Copley Moore, Kimberly Moore's father, and Emmalea's grandpa, went to his heavenly home on January 8, 2023. Known to most as the owner of Rodney's Heating & Cooling of Kenova, he was an avid outdoorsman, with many friends, who always put his family first. His greatest love is his wife and soulmate of 52 years. Services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time on Wednesday at the funeral home. Masonic Rites will be conducted at the graveside at Dock's Creek Cemetery. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- The Grill on Third brings upscale dining downtown
- Mother of teenager hit and killed by off-duty deputy confronts sheriff
- Lawsuit filed against Cabell BOE, employees for negligence against HHS student
- Mark Edward Maddox
- Laney Hudson
- Shawn Neal
- Laney Hudson
- McCallister sentenced to two to 10 years in malicious wounding case
- Lisa Carol Blizzard
- Cook wins Toughman opener despite light training
Collections
- Photos: 35th annual The Original Toughman Contest, Saturday
- Photos: 35th annual The Original Toughman Contest, Friday
- Photos: Elementary art teachers learn clay studio techniques at HMA
- Photos: 2022 year in review by Ryan Fischer
- Photos: Cabell Midland girls basketball defeats Parkersburg, 75-64
- Photos: The Watchman Charity Auction
- Photos: Girls high school basketball, Ironton vs. Wayne
- Photos: Marshall vs. Coastal Carolina, men's basketball
- Photos: 2022 year in review by Sholten Singer
- Photos: Marshall vs. James Madison, women's basketball