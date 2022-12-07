THOMAS S. HILL, 72, of Hurricane, W.Va., formerly of Huntington, widower of Betty Hill, died Dec. 1 at his residence. He was retired from Moses Automotive. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, at Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church; burial at Spring Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, at Chapman's Mortuary. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
