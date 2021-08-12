THOMAS “TOMMY” EDISON GRAY JR., of Kingsland, Ga., formerly of Huntington, W.Va., went to be with the Lord on August 4, 2021, with his loving wife at his side. Tommy was a wonderful, kind and friendly person that we could always rely on. He always enjoyed time at the beach, boating, paddle boarding and anything that involved the water. He also loved and enjoyed his pets and all animals. Tommy was employed at McKesson in Florida for six years, and prior to that worked at Special Metals in Huntington, W.Va., for more than 20 years. Tommy had a strong work ethic and always made sure everything was taken care of. He was dedicated to his wife, Carol, and loved his family. He will be deeply missed. Tommy is survived by his wife, Carol Ferguson Gray; father, Tom Gray Sr., and mother, Carol France; stepson, Johnny Ferguson (Traci); sister, Kelly Neace; brother, Scott Gray; many aunts, uncles, nephews, cousins and grandchildren by marriage. He was preceded in death by his papaw, Edmond Ferguson, and mawmaw, Betty Ferguson; papaw, Willy Gray, and mawmaw, Margaret Gray. Visitation will be 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, August 13, 2021, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, with funeral service to follow at 2 p.m. with Jeff Black officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery, Huntington, W.Va. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
