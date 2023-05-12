THUREL STILTNER, 63 of Kenova, W.Va., died Monday, May 8, 2023. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Osborne Cemetery, East Lynn, W.Va. He was born January 1, 1960, in East Lynn, W.Va., a son of the late Jennings Stiltner and Bethel Ross Stiltner. Thurel was a self-employed contractor and member of Spring Valley Freewill Baptist Church in Huntington. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Goldie Ross Piece; five brothers, Glen Stiltner, Albert Lee Stiltner, Kenneth Stiltner, Darrell "Fuzzy" Ross and Howard Stiltner. Survivors include his wife, Sharon Gay Hampton Stiltner; a son, Adam Stiltner and wife LeeAnn of Lesage, W.Va.; three stepdaughters, Tina Mooney of Lavalette, W.Va., Rhonda Ratcliff of Kenova, W.Va., Kristi Pratt of Hurricane, W.Va.; two stepsons, James Neil Mooney and wife Pam Adkins of Lavalette, W.Va., Timothy Michael Ratcliff of Kenova, W.Va.; four sisters, Delilah Davis, Georgia Maynard, Alice Adkins, all of East Lynn, W.Va., JoAnn Pierce of Milton, W.Va.; two brothers, Gerald Stiltner and David Stiltner, both of East Lynn, W.Va.; three grandchildren, Gavin, Ethan and Gwendolyn Stiltner. Visitation will be Friday, May 12, 2023, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Morris Funeral Home Chapel.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Orval Restaurant Group continues to grow in Tri-State
- Rice transfer quarterback commits to Marshall
- Frito-Lay's new $16 million distribution center unveiled in Scott Depot
- Sectional softball: Midland finishes off Lincoln County
- Cabell County restaurant inspections
- Marshall lands another McCloud
- Factors outside city complicate Huntington flooding
- Deputy who fatally struck teen while driving cruiser won't face charges
- Eastgate Shopping Plaza sells for over $1.7 million at public auction
- Molly Rosson Webb DeBrule
Collections
- Photos: Cabell Midland Prom 2023
- Photos: Grand Patrician Resort Golf Course grand opening
- Photos: Sectional final, Cabell Midland defeats Lincoln County 3-2
- Photos: Cabell County Drug Court graduates three
- Photos: Ribbon cutting for Frito-Lay's new distributing center
- Photos: Huntington baseball defeats Cabell Midland, 6-4
- Photos: Spring Valley baseball defeats Huntington, 7-1
- Photos: 51st Cabell County Special Olympics
- Photos: Heritage Farm's annual Spring Festival
- Photos: High school softball sectionals, Lincoln County vs. Cabell Midland