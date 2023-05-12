Thurel Stiltner
SYSTEM

THUREL STILTNER, 63 of Kenova, W.Va., died Monday, May 8, 2023. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Osborne Cemetery, East Lynn, W.Va. He was born January 1, 1960, in East Lynn, W.Va., a son of the late Jennings Stiltner and Bethel Ross Stiltner. Thurel was a self-employed contractor and member of Spring Valley Freewill Baptist Church in Huntington. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Goldie Ross Piece; five brothers, Glen Stiltner, Albert Lee Stiltner, Kenneth Stiltner, Darrell "Fuzzy" Ross and Howard Stiltner. Survivors include his wife, Sharon Gay Hampton Stiltner; a son, Adam Stiltner and wife LeeAnn of Lesage, W.Va.; three stepdaughters, Tina Mooney of Lavalette, W.Va., Rhonda Ratcliff of Kenova, W.Va., Kristi Pratt of Hurricane, W.Va.; two stepsons, James Neil Mooney and wife Pam Adkins of Lavalette, W.Va., Timothy Michael Ratcliff of Kenova, W.Va.; four sisters, Delilah Davis, Georgia Maynard, Alice Adkins, all of East Lynn, W.Va., JoAnn Pierce of Milton, W.Va.; two brothers, Gerald Stiltner and David Stiltner, both of East Lynn, W.Va.; three grandchildren, Gavin, Ethan and Gwendolyn Stiltner. Visitation will be Friday, May 12, 2023, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Morris Funeral Home Chapel.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you