THURMAN KEITH WILLIAMSON, 71, of Barboursville, passed away March 30, 2023 at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral services will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Rev. Jacque Compton. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. He was born March 31, 1951, in Milton, a son of the late Thurman and Emaline Neal Williamson. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army having served in the Vietnam War. He is survived by his wife, Brenda Dillon Jordan Williamson; two sons, Bryant Williamson and Johnathan Jordan, both of Barboursville; one sister, Sherria Ball of Ona; and four grandchildren: Hailey Jordan, Tyler Jordan, Willow Williamson and Weston Williamson. Visitation will be from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day's publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
