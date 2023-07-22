The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Thurmon Dillow
THURMON DILLOW, a proud veteran of the United States Air Force was born February 9, 1943, in Logan, W.Va., to the late Steve and Marie Dillow. He was known to his family and friends as "Bud/Buddy." He entered service after high school and following his discharge, he moved to Michigan and worked for General Motors. He married the love of his life, Drema Gore Dillow (1966) and together they made their life in Michigan returning to his home state, West Virginia in 1989 on retirement from General Motors. He left this world to be with the love of his life/soul mate on July 20, 2023.

In addition to his parents and loving wife, he was preceded in death by his brother Joe Dillow and sister Judy Dillow Ward.

